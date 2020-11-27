Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,366,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,775,000 after purchasing an additional 818,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,196,000 after acquiring an additional 439,102 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,058,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 662.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 294,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,014,000 after acquiring an additional 255,719 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Carlisle Companies to $148.25 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $5,265,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at $22,729,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $149.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.76. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

