Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.45.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$30.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.51. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$15.70 and a 1-year high of C$35.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.04.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$226.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$210.50 million. Analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.9100003 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.96 per share, with a total value of C$103,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at C$658,086. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.48, for a total value of C$56,956.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at C$578,074.92.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

