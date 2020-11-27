Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Purchases C$458,000.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$458,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,877,156.
TSE:CNQ opened at C$31.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.50. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -332.66%.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.
