Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Purchases C$458,000.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$458,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,877,156.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$31.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.50. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09.

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -332.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cormark raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.