Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$155.00

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$155.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$145.00 target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$138.18.

Get Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) alerts:

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$142.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion and a PE ratio of 29.84. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of C$92.01 and a 52-week high of C$149.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$140.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$131.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 7,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.73, for a total value of C$1,014,788.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,197,183.14. Also, Director Jean-Jacques Ruest bought 32,780 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$142.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,680,957.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 232,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,217,660.58. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,762 shares of company stock worth $3,041,992.

About Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.