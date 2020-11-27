Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Lowered to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$125.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$120.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$111.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$111.89.

TSE CM opened at C$111.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.93. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$67.52 and a 52 week high of C$115.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$103.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$96.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.68. The business had revenue of C$4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.3399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nanci Ellen Caldwell acquired 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$99.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,061.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at C$534,736.20. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 4,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.69, for a total transaction of C$433,527.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at C$877,735.85.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

