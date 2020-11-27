Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU)

Canaccord Genuity restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$0.40 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSE:FCU opened at C$0.30 on Monday. Fission Uranium Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of $162.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 18.46 and a quick ratio of 18.35.

Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

