Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eckoh plc (ECK.L) (LON:ECK)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Eckoh plc (ECK.L) (LON:ECK) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON ECK opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.37. Eckoh plc has a 1-year low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The firm has a market cap of $175.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66.

In related news, insider Christopher Humphrey purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

