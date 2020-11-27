Canaccord Genuity Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$115.50

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$110.50 to C$115.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$108.25 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$111.89.

CM stock opened at C$111.23 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$67.52 and a 1 year high of C$115.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$103.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$96.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.93.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$0.68. The company had revenue of C$4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.3399999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 4,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.69, for a total value of C$433,527.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$877,735.85. Also, Director Nanci Ellen Caldwell bought 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$99.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,061.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$534,736.20.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

