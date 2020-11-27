Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CXB. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Pi Financial set a C$2.70 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

CXB stock opened at C$0.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

