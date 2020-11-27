Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s stock price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 643,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 880,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caleres currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Get Caleres alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 98.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 939,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 323.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 746,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 286,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,008,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.