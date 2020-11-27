Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) (LON:CFYN) Shares Gap Up to $310.00

Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) (LON:CFYN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $310.00, but opened at $340.00. Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) shares last traded at $390.00, with a volume of 2,662 shares.

The company has a market cap of $7.28 million and a PE ratio of -35.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 281.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 270.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.00.

Caffyns plc (CFYN.L) Company Profile

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

