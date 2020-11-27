BTIG Research Raises Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target to $15.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.92.

Shares of VRRM opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.37 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth $41,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at $97,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at $106,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

