BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

PMT stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $66,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 522.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 431,973 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

