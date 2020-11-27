BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $2.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of MITT stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $16.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $140.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 22.59 and a current ratio of 22.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

