BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.59.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.60. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 33.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 37,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,395,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 318,269 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 27.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,103,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 674,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 28.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

