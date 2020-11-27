BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
BTGOF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.
BTGOF opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.
BT Group Company Profile
BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.
