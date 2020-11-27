Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Director Sells $1,950,270.00 in Stock

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $1,950,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,860.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 264 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,858.56.

On Monday, October 26th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 140,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $995,400.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,970.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $295,355.10.

On Monday, October 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 106,973 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $754,159.65.

On Friday, October 16th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 137,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $994,620.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $1,029,362.20.

On Monday, October 12th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $992,250.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,003,694.76.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($1.49). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 24.3% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

BBU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

