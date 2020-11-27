Brokers Set Expectations for Energy Transfer LP’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Energy Transfer in a report released on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.82.

ET opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.90 and a beta of 2.65. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 96.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 161,580,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,150,451,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270,161 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $120,118,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,816,000 after buying an additional 9,540,047 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 63.6% during the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,914,000 after buying an additional 8,596,830 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,411,000 after buying an additional 3,335,502 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

