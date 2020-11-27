Brokers Set Expectations for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.74. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $475,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $608,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

