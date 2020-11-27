Brokerages Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) PT at $8.01

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.01.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 185,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,298,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 246,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 114,411 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.