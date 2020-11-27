Brokerages Set DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) PT at $12.94

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.94.

Several research analysts have commented on DMAC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $104.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.39.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04).

In other news, Director Randall Michael Giuffre bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.