Brokerages Expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to Announce $1.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to report $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.40. CDW reported earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CDW by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $131.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

