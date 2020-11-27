British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 3,870 ($50.56) target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BATS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,380 ($44.16) to GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,507.69 ($45.83).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,673 ($34.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,642.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,794.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

