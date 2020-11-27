Bottos Price Tops $0.0015 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 50% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinEgg, IDEX and BigONE. Bottos has a market capitalization of $807,431.87 and $57,358.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00072778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023757 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00360640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.44 or 0.03048669 BTC.

Bottos is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, IDEX, Bibox, OTCBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

