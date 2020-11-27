Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory Sells 1,447 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,447 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $65,664.86.

Shares of EPAY opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.54, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 699.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 328,925 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 950,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,152,000 after purchasing an additional 249,719 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 153,823 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 348,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 149,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 908,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 121,425 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

