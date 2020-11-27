Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells $62,079.84 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $62,079.84.

Robert A. Eberle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

On Friday, October 2nd, Robert A. Eberle sold 5,209 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $219,507.26.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.54, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.