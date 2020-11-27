Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.25.

Get Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) alerts:

BLX stock opened at C$40.00 on Tuesday. Boralex Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.91 and a twelve month high of C$43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,290.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.30.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.