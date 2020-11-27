Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLX. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.25.

TSE:BLX opened at C$40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,290.32. Boralex Inc. has a one year low of C$17.91 and a one year high of C$43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.30.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

