boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

LON:BOO opened at GBX 300.30 ($3.92) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 292.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 319.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.45. boohoo group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

In related news, insider Neil James Catto purchased 5,825 shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £14,970.25 ($19,558.73).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

