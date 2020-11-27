Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino Sells 200 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern Copper alerts:

On Tuesday, November 17th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $11,224.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $20,924.00.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $59.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 860.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,773 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 138,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 339.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 74,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.