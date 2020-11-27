Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Get Bodycote alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on BYPLF. HSBC raised shares of Bodycote from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bodycote from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

BYPLF stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. Bodycote has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.00.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bodycote (BYPLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.