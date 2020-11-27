BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on The Southern (NYSE:SO)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern (NYSE:SO) in a research note released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $67.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in The Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.