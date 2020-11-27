Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Head to Head Review

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and American Assets Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluerock Residential Growth REIT 0 3 0 0 2.00 American Assets Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT presently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential downside of 29.38%. American Assets Trust has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.23%. Given American Assets Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT.

Dividends

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT pays out 79.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Assets Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluerock Residential Growth REIT 3.86% 8.77% 0.34% American Assets Trust 10.38% 2.94% 1.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and American Assets Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluerock Residential Growth REIT $209.97 million 1.07 $36.74 million $0.82 11.51 American Assets Trust $366.74 million 5.01 $60.19 million $2.20 13.86

American Assets Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Assets Trust beats Bluerock Residential Growth REIT on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value-add improvements to properties and to operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

