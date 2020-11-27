Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.21.

Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $6.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -4.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. The company had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Apron will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Bensley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,462.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 78,000 shares of company stock worth $504,110. Insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 2,444.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 579,119 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter worth about $3,021,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 56.7% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 543,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 196,519 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter worth about $1,145,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter worth about $1,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

