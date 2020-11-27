Blockport (BPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00072708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00361891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.18 or 0.03071070 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport (CRYPTO:BPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockport is getbux.com/blog . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

