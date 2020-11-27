BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $41.00 at MKM Partners

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price upped by MKM Partners from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.45.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

NYSE BJ opened at $41.84 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 265,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $10,818,995.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,083 shares in the company, valued at $18,173,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $279,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,098 shares of company stock worth $17,513,630 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.