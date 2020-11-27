BitcoinV Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (BTCV)

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded up 95.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One BitcoinV coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinV has a total market capitalization of $18,829.95 and $1.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinV has traded 100.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001803 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002836 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000223 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001918 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About BitcoinV

BitcoinV is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,963,900 coins. The official website for BitcoinV is www.bitcoinv.org . BitcoinV’s official message board is medium.com/@support_43415 . BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitcoinV

BitcoinV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

