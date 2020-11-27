BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Raised to $91.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.48.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BioNTech by 980.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 47,948 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BioNTech by 730.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 11.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

