BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Trading 6.3% Higher

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.36. 599,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 766,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 247.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,749.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHTG. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BioHiTech Global by 213.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

