Biodesix, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Biodesix in a research note issued on Monday, November 23rd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biodesix’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Biodesix alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BDSX. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Biodesix in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $19.13.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.