Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK."

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BILI. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.46.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $62.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 1.11. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at about $1,090,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at about $7,040,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 21.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,208,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

