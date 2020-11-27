BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells $13,966,032.78 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 212,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $13,966,032.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $59,988,374.64.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.95.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.50 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

