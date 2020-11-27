BHP Group’s (BHP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Societe Generale lowered BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised BHP Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP stock opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 87.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in BHP Group by 64.6% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 231.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.