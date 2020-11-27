BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Price Up 5.3%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 2,231,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,505% from the average daily volume of 139,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeyondSpring currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 506.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BeyondSpring by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

