Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 21,869 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,329 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $113.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.76. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 688,359 shares of company stock valued at $79,783,020 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

