Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.25.

PMOIY opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $196.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Premier Oil has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

