Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) (LON:BEM) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) (LON:BEM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.50. Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 1,185,212 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

In other Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) news, insider Christopher Davies purchased 88,800 shares of Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,664 ($3,480.53).

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. It explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. The Company's flagship project is the Kallak magnetite iron ore deposit located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden.

