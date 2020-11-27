Ben Rogoff Purchases 10,000 Shares of Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) (LON:WTAN) Stock

Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) (LON:WTAN) insider Ben Rogoff acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £20,600 ($26,914.03).

Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) stock opened at GBX 206.50 ($2.70) on Friday. Witan Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.50 ($3.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 199.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 33.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a GBX 1.34 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L)’s payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

