Bata (BTA) Price Tops $0.0198 on Exchanges

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 65% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Bata has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Bata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Bata has a total market capitalization of $100,048.55 and approximately $1,137.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00407157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000452 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002792 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official website is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io

Buying and Selling Bata

