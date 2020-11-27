Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities cut Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

